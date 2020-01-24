Global  

Mavericks make 22 3-pointers, beat Trail Blazers 133-125

Seattle Times Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had another big performance, scoring a game-high 47 points. But a tough loss and issues with the officiating had the Portland Trail Blazers star in a foul mood. Luka Doncic scored 27 points to go with nine assists and six rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks made 22 3-pointers in […]
