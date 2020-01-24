Global  

Tencent offers to acquire Funcom Games for $148mn: Report

Hindu Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Tencent already owns big stakes in many leading gaming developers, such as Riot Games, Epic, Supercell, Ubisoft, Paradox, and Frontier.
Tencent bids $148 million for online games maker Funcom

China's Tencent Holdings launched a 1.33 billion Norwegian crown ($148 million) bid for computer games maker Funcom on Wednesday, sending the Oslo-listed firm's...
Reuters


