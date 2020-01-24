Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Australia Day 2020: What's open, what's closed and what's on in Melbourne

The Age Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Australia Day falls on a Sunday this year, meaning we get a public holiday on Monday, January 27. Here's a list of what's happening over the long weekend and where to find fireworks.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Australian Open organisers on alert for return of bushfire smoke [Video]Australian Open organisers on alert for return of bushfire smoke

SHOWS: MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (JANUARY 15, 2020) (AAP IMAGE/DAVID CROSLING/VIA REUTERS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. AUSTRALIA OUT. NEW ZEALAND OUT.) (MUTE) 1.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:31Published

Big Booms Heard From Flaming Fire Stations [Video]Big Booms Heard From Flaming Fire Stations

Occurred on January 4, 2020 / Batlow, New South Wales, Australia Info from Licensor: We could hear gas hissing from the service station and then the explosion. While filming, I walked over to the fire..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Smog disrupts Australian Open qualifiers again

*Melbourne:* Bushfire smoke disrupted the Australian Open build-up Wednesday for a second straight day to deepen concerns about the fate of the year's first...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Seattle Times

State government cancels Melbourne's major Australia Day fireworks

A lack of available Park Victoria staff has forced the cancellation of an Australia Day fireworks display at Docklands.
Brisbane Times Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.