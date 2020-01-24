Bittersweet: Caroline Wozniacki’s career ends in Australia

Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — It was bittersweet, Caroline. Tears flowed after 2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki’s professional career ended with a third-round loss Friday at Melbourne Park. Wozniacki — “I’m not a crier,” she insisted — got emotional in her courtside chair after being beaten 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 by Ons Jabeur. The familiar Neil […] 👓 View full article

