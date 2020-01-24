Global  

What Pierre Poilievre's exit means for the Conservative leadership race

CBC.ca Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Pierre Poilievre was setting himself up to be Peter MacKay's biggest competition for the Conservative leadership. Now that title goes to Erin O'Toole — or someone else.
The Conservative Leadership Race Is Set To Launch [Video]The Conservative Leadership Race Is Set To Launch

The search for the next federal Conservative leader has begun and candidates have until Feb. 27 to throw their hats in the race.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:01Published

Tory Critics Blasts Trudeau's 'Self-Praise' Over Economy [Video]Tory Critics Blasts Trudeau's 'Self-Praise' Over Economy

Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre calls on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to "stop making rhetorical love to himself" in question period.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 02:40Published


Peter MacKay set to enter the Conservative leadership race today

Peter MacKay will officially signal he's ready to jump into the Conservative leadership race today.
CBC.ca

Quebec is up for grabs in the Conservative leadership race — and it's a prize worth grabbing

With Jean Charest out of the running, Quebec is wide open for the other candidates in the Conservative leadership race.
CBC.ca

