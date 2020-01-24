Global  

Canada's casinos 'threatened' by Liberal stance on sports betting, proponents warn

CBC.ca Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
The Canadian gaming industry is losing billions of dollars in sports betting revenue to the black market each year due to federal prohibitions — and a recent legalization push in the U.S. could further threaten the viability of casinos in this country, proponents say.
