Flames of blame: how climate change could upset the race to lead the Conservative Party

CBC.ca Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Australia's Liberal Party - the country's conservative party - is famous for opposing climate action. But now it's mired in a finger-pointing fight over climate change and bushfires. A former PM is leading the charge. Could a similar debate shake up the race to lead Canada's Conservative Party? Could weather events make that happen?
