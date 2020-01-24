Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

China building a hospital to treat virus, expands lockdowns

Hindu Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Lockdowns to now include at least 10 cities with a total of about 33 million people.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: China locks down 10 cities as coronavirus death toll rises

China locks down 10 cities as coronavirus death toll rises 00:50

 China has expanded lockdowns to at least 10 cities in a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak. On the eve of the Lunar New Year transportation has been shut down in at least 10 cities with a total of about 33 million people.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Scenes at Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong where two patients are being treated for coronavirus [Video]Scenes at Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong where two patients are being treated for coronavirus

Scenes at Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong where two patients are being treated after contracting the deadly coronavirus that has killed 26 people in China. The footage shows the entrance of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:44Published

Coronavirus Concerns Grow In The United States [Video]Coronavirus Concerns Grow In The United States

There was concern that it had reached the tri-state area, but a New Jersey hospital confirmed late Thursday night that a patient there does not have the virus; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China expands lockdowns to 25M people to halt viral outbreak

BEIJING (AP) — China broadened its unprecedented, open-ended lockdowns to encompass around 25 million people Friday to try to contain a deadly new virus that...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Japan TodaySeattle TimesFrance 24

5 things to know for Friday, January 24, 2020

China is swiftly building a hospital dedicated to treating patients infected with a new coronavirus that has killed 26 people, sickened hundreds and prompted...
CTV News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.