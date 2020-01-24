Global  

House Democrats to wrap up opening argument in Senate impeachment trial of Trump

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Adam Schiff and other House managers will focus the third day of opening arguments on accusations that President Trump tried to stonewall their probe.
News video: Democrats call Senate impeachment rules a 'cover-up'

Democrats call Senate impeachment rules a 'cover-up' 02:29

 Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff, leading the U.S. House of Representatives team charged with arguing that President Donald Trump must be removed from office, on Tuesday said that the process being considered for the upcoming Senate impeachment trial is not fair. Jonah Green reports.

Democrats march forward with Trump's impeachment [Video]Democrats march forward with Trump's impeachment

On Thursday U.S. Democrats focused on the first of the two charges against Trump in his impeachment trial in the Senate: abuse of power. In more than eight hours of argument, Democrats continued their..

Impeachment trial compared to Groundhog's Day [Video]Impeachment trial compared to Groundhog's Day

As arguments at U.S. President Donald Trump&apos;s impeachment trial went deep into the evening on Thursday (January 23), Republican senators complained that House Democrats were repeating..

Trump Senate impeachment trial live updates: Democrats make opening statements

Democratic House managers will make their opening statements on Wednesday as part of President Trump's Senate impeachment trial.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBS News Business Insider NPR USATODAY.com Mid-Day The Wrap CBC.ca

Pelosi Announces Impeachment Managers For Senate Impeachment Trial

Pelosi Announces Impeachment Managers For Senate Impeachment TrialWatch Video"The emphasis is making the strongest possible case to protect and defend our Constitution, to seek the truth for the American people," Pelosi...
Newsy Also reported by •NPR Mid-Day The Wrap CBC.ca

