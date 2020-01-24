Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Death toll from storm in Spain reaches 12, more missing

Seattle Times Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Spain say the death toll from a storm that devastated the eastern part of the country this week has risen to at least 12 with rescuers searching for several missing persons. Emergencies services for the northeastern Catalonia region said late Thursday that a fourth death caused by storm Gloria in […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: euronews (in English) - Published < > Embed
News video: Death toll rises after Storm Gloria batters Catalonia's coast

Death toll rises after Storm Gloria batters Catalonia's coast 00:50

 The storm, which has wrought havoc on huge swathes of Spain's eastern and southern coastline, has killed at least 13 people. View on euronews

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nine Dead And More Missing As Storm Gloria Rages On In Spain [Video]Nine Dead And More Missing As Storm Gloria Rages On In Spain

Nine Dead And More Missing As Storm Gloria Rages On In Spain

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:01Published

Spain clears up after winter storm kills four, causes power cuts [Video]Spain clears up after winter storm kills four, causes power cuts

Powerful Storm Gloria now heading into southern France with torrential rains and snow in the mountains.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Death toll rises to 11 in Spain as Storm Gloria ebbs

The death toll from a violent storm that has wrought havoc across huge swathes of Spain's eastern and southern coastline rose to 11 on Thursday, with rescue...
IndiaTimes

Spain calls emergency meeting as Storm Gloria death toll hits 13

Spain's government will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to deal with the impact of a storm that has caused heavy rains, powerful winds and huge waves, and...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle TimesBBC News

Tweets about this

Sloan_SM

Steven Sloan RT @WeatherBug: 12 people are dead after a massive, devastating #storm ripped through eastern #Spain. The storm has lasted for six days, ac… 2 hours ago

WeatherBug

WeatherBug 12 people are dead after a massive, devastating #storm ripped through eastern #Spain. The storm has lasted for six… https://t.co/OzGfwFy8g0 2 hours ago

AhlainNews

Ahlain News Seven dead in Spain as winter storms lash coast The death toll from a storm that has lashed Spain with strong winds… https://t.co/r3i1gM93sZ 2 hours ago

cathyphi

Cathy RT @SavageGrace358: "The death toll from Storm Gloria in Spain rose to 11 people on Thursday as freak weather continues to batter the east… 2 hours ago

aasifa90

Lahaina Death Toll from Storm in #Spain Reaches 12, More Missing https://t.co/neCG4XAC6O https://t.co/ahalPWCXLF 3 hours ago

katlorimr

Kat RT @CTVNews: Death toll from storm in Spain reaches 12, more missing https://t.co/Xg3VpprgnQ https://t.co/FErwzJcKKL 3 hours ago

CTVNews

CTV News Death toll from storm in Spain reaches 12, more missing https://t.co/Xg3VpprgnQ https://t.co/FErwzJcKKL 3 hours ago

HaoleThai

LE THAI HAO Death Toll from Storm in Spain Reaches 12, More Missing https://t.co/5CRozGDVdA 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.