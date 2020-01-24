Death toll from storm in Spain reaches 12, more missing
Friday, 24 January 2020 () MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Spain say the death toll from a storm that devastated the eastern part of the country this week has risen to at least 12 with rescuers searching for several missing persons. Emergencies services for the northeastern Catalonia region said late Thursday that a fourth death caused by storm Gloria in […]
Spain's government will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to deal with the impact of a storm that has caused heavy rains, powerful winds and huge waves, and... Reuters Also reported by •Seattle Times •BBC News