US rejects extradition request from UK over fatal road crash
Friday, 24 January 2020 () LONDON (AP) — The United States has refused an extradition request from Britain for an American woman involved in a road accident that killed a U.K. teen. Anne Sacoolas has been charged by British prosecutors with causing death by dangerous driving over the crash that killed 19-year-old motorcyclist Harry Dunn. Dunn died in August after […]
