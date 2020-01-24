Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

US rejects extradition request from UK over fatal road crash

Seattle Times Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — The United States has refused an extradition request from Britain for an American woman involved in a road accident that killed a U.K. teen. Anne Sacoolas has been charged by British prosecutors with causing death by dangerous driving over the crash that killed 19-year-old motorcyclist Harry Dunn. Dunn died in August after […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. denies Britain's extradition request for diplomat's wife

U.S. denies Britain's extradition request for diplomat's wife 01:10

 The United States has declined Britain's request for the extradition of a U.S. diplomat's wife who was involved in a car crash last year that killed a British teenager, the State Department said on Thursday. Francesca Lynagh reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

US Secretary of State rejects extradition request for suspect in Harry Dunn case [Video]US Secretary of State rejects extradition request for suspect in Harry Dunn case

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has turned down the extradition request for US citizen Anne Sacoolas, who was charged with causing the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn by dangerous driving.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Woman Dead After Road Rage Incident Leads To Crash Into Tree [Video]Woman Dead After Road Rage Incident Leads To Crash Into Tree

A woman somehow fell out of her car and was crushed when her passenger tried to drive off after an argument with a motorcyclist in Hollywood. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US declines UK extradition request of American diplomat's wife involved in fatal accident

Washington [US], Jan 24 (ANI): The United States on Thursday declined the extradition request by the United Kingdom for an American diplomat's wife who was...
Sify

U.S. denies Britain's extradition request for diplomat's wife: State Department

The United States has declined Britain's request for the extradition of a U.S. diplomat's wife who was involved in a car crash that killed a British teenager,...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VOANews

The Voice of America US Rejects Extradition Request from UK Over Fatal Road Crash https://t.co/2Oh8b33fVO 8 seconds ago

GloriaCorrigan

Gloria Corrigan RT @CP24: U.S. rejects extradition request from UK over fatal road crash https://t.co/mXK7IbVWtZ https://t.co/YgEod2RgKZ 5 minutes ago

USSANews

Constitutional Drunk #US rejects extradition request from #UK over fatal road #crash https://t.co/nfTcn8E3Rl 10 minutes ago

walkerfiresta2

Scott Graham Under this administration, America harbors murderers from our allies. https://t.co/5KDrxswb1i 14 minutes ago

CP24

CP24 U.S. rejects extradition request from UK over fatal road crash https://t.co/mXK7IbVWtZ https://t.co/YgEod2RgKZ 40 minutes ago

BonnieNorthGP

Bonnie North RT @latimes: U.S. rejects extradition request from U.K. over fatal road crash https://t.co/WBfCicCgIr 46 minutes ago

latimes

Los Angeles Times U.S. rejects extradition request from U.K. over fatal road crash https://t.co/WBfCicCgIr 1 hour ago

CBS4Local

CBS4Local The British government on Friday condemned a decision by the United States not to extradite an American woman invol… https://t.co/TCymOLlQZL 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.