Rajkummar Rao turns sleepyhead in Ajay Devgn's 'Chhalaang' first poster

DNA Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Rajkummar Rao's next project with Ajay Devgn, Chhalaang, has been announced and the first poster is quite a quirky one
News video: Rajkummar Rao-Nushrat Bharucha Starrer ‘Chhalaang’ First look poster out now

Rajkummar Rao-Nushrat Bharucha Starrer ‘Chhalaang’ First look poster out now 00:54

 Rajkummar- Rao and Nushrat Bharucha much anticipated film ‘Chhalaang’ First look poster is finally out now. #Chhalaang

Ajay Devgn first look from 'Bhuj :The Pride Of India' is out [Video]Ajay Devgn first look from 'Bhuj :The Pride Of India' is out

Actor Ajay Devgn will portray the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in one of his upcoming films 'Bhuj:The Pride of India'.

Chhalaang poster: Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha's look will leave you intrigued

The makers of Chhalaang released the first poster of the movie and we already feel that the caricature that it is, is going to garner all the love from all...
Rajkummar Rao shares first poster of 'Chhalaang'

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): The makers of the upcoming comedy movie -- 'Chhalaang' starring Rajkumar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha -- unveiled the first poster...
Prashant | India 🇮🇳 RT @dna: .@RajkummarRao turns sleepyhead in @ajaydevgn's '#Chhalaang' first poster https://t.co/BdcRzRtk44 1 hour ago

DNA .@RajkummarRao turns sleepyhead in @ajaydevgn's '#Chhalaang' first poster https://t.co/BdcRzRtk44 3 hours ago

