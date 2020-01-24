Global  

Greta Thunberg says climate demands 'completely ignored' at Davos

Friday, 24 January 2020
Greta Thunberg says she isn't surprised that calls to disinvest in fossil fuels have fallen on deaf ears at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
News video: Greta Shames Economic Elite At Davos

Greta Shames Economic Elite At Davos 01:01

 Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg took the stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos and admonished world leaders for doing nothing about the climate crisis.

Climate change to take centre stage at Davos

The starkly opposed visions of US President Donald Trump and Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg on climate change will clash in Davos on Tuesday as the World...
France 24

Greta Thunberg Joins Climate March on Her Last Day in Davos

Ms. Thunberg, who has been pressing world leaders to take urgent action to combat climate change, said she was not deterred by critics who called her concerns...
NYTimes.com


DeploraMD02

PoliticalPhysicianMD03 RT @AP: U.S. Treasury chief says it's ''a joke''' when asked about climate activist Greta Thunberg's recommendation that the public and pr… 33 seconds ago

onemelek1

JA MELEKONE RT @climate: “Before we came here, we had a few demands for this WEF, and of course those demands have been completely ignored. But we expe… 53 seconds ago

wenz66

💧Wenz 🌳🔥 Greta Thunberg hits back after Mnuchin says she should study economics in college https://t.co/Ry41wSZTrF 10 minutes ago

PJArr333

PJA RT @nationalpost: Greta Thunberg should get an economics degree before she lectures leaders on climate change, Steven Mnuchin says https://… 14 minutes ago

WJournal1

WJournal1 RT @washingtonpost: U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says climate activist Greta Thunberg should go study economics https://t.co/ujOicDrQSc 16 minutes ago

Glindathegood7

Glindathegood RT @ClimateRealists: Three Cheers: Greta Thunberg says her 'demands' to Davos billionaires on climate change 'have been completely ignored'… 19 minutes ago

jl_raw

J_Raw RT @WatchChad: Since that goofy kid is still out lecturing world leaders about the climate let’s set something straight: If you CHOOSE the… 28 minutes ago

mary_Mcgrath20

Mary McGrath RT @SkyNewsAust: Sky News host Chris Kenny says the “doom and gloom” and “apocalyptic foreboding” from “Greta Thunberg and other climate ca… 35 minutes ago

