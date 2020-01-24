Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

How Joe Biden went from slumping to surging in Democratic presidential race in Iowa

Reuters Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Iowa resident Carolyn Miller had long harbored doubts about Joe Biden's candidacy, believing the former vice president was too old and too fumbling to beat President Donald Trump in November's election.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Kamala Harris May Endorse Former Rival Joe Biden for Democratic Nomination

Kamala Harris May Endorse Former Rival Joe Biden for Democratic Nomination 01:00

 Senator Kamala Harris is considering endorsing her former primary rival Joe Biden. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dem: Trump pressured Ukraine when he did 'for one reason only' [Video]Dem: Trump pressured Ukraine when he did 'for one reason only'

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, one of the Democratic lawmakers serving as prosecutors in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, said on Thursday that Trump asked Ukraine to investigate the Bidens for ''one..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:26Published

'Somebody needs to look at' Biden: Graham [Video]'Somebody needs to look at' Biden: Graham

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a day after Democrats made their opening case for the removal of President Donald Trump from office said, "I don't think Joe Biden's corrupt, but I don't think he's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Steyer knocks ‘Washington establishment’ foreign policy in post-debate interview

In what appeared to be a jab at former Vice President Joe Biden, Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer took aim at foreign policy decisions by “the...
FOXNews.com

NYT Democratic Endorsement Documentary Finds Unlikely Hero, A Security Officer Who Loves Joe Biden

Democratic presidential front runner Joe Biden didn’t get the New York Times endorsement he was after – but the internet believes he garnered a much more...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Tonivelos

Antonio Veloso Miro 🎗🎗🎗 RT @democraticbear: Question is simple: Do you wish for another (4) years of a Monster holding the keys to the Oval Office? https://t.co/g… 7 minutes ago

wblower029

Gangwatch New post: WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY A https://t.co/teRLYFDu0D January 24, 2020 9 minutes ago

Brarbs3

Barbara Eckstein RT @MichaelJGwin: There’s no one one better at retail politics than @JoeBiden —> “In interviews with two dozen Iowans attending Biden’s ca… 11 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe How Joe Biden went from slumping to surging in Democratic presidential race in Iowa https://t.co/BkX9Ritnbq 14 minutes ago

democraticbear

Adam B. Bear Question is simple: Do you wish for another (4) years of a Monster holding the keys to the Oval Office? https://t.co/gDlxxSX5cx 23 minutes ago

DoinaChiacu

Doina Chiacu How Joe Biden went from slumping to surging in Democratic... https://t.co/xoYKXCqReZ @ByTimReid 27 minutes ago

ReutersUS

Reuters U.S. News How Joe Biden went from slumping to surging in Democratic presidential race in Iowa https://t.co/suY7QX5ck7 https://t.co/1k6q5gGRGT 29 minutes ago

JackyVegas1

Jacky ⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸🇬🇧🇮🇱🇨🇺 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Quid Pro N’Hoe is still a threat ... How Joe Biden went from slumping to surging in Democratic presidential race in… https://t.co/dSXWBAmVaU 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.