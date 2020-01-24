Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Not when, it's how: Ken Wyatt says Australia Day about truth-telling

The Age Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
The first Indigenous man to be Minister for Indigenous Australians says January 26 should mark truth-telling and the "good and the bad" in the nation's history.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

'What are we celebrating?': New Australia Day campaign highlights 'raw' and 'painful' past

The 'Story of Australia' ad is breaking the mould, and for Aboriginal elder Steve Widders it's all about "truth-telling".
The Age


Tweets about this

WittaTwitta

Rory 👍 #ProMo's PROPAGANDA UNIT HQ RT @knarfnamduh: Why don't you get your people's consensus Ken, instead of spruiking your parties' old white man stuff?? 🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/… 10 minutes ago

pr_doctor

Dr. Greg Smith, PhD 🇦🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇩🇪 Australia Day. Some common sense form the Indigenous Affairs Minister @KenWyattMP https://t.co/SUlZbXvRHp https://t.co/RQ45NFQwQk 16 minutes ago

anguslivingston

Angus Livingston Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt says Australia Day should be about "truth-telling" and marking the go… https://t.co/xurpsQmm55 19 minutes ago

Aliceh_1936

Alice RT @DrCRowanMP: ⁦@KenWyattMP⁩ is a remarkable leader and elected representative with a clear vision, passion and commitment to ensuring a b… 32 minutes ago

Aliceh_1936

Alice RT @Kate3015: Not when, it's how: Ken Wyatt says Australia Day about truth-telling https://t.co/68EL5s90nr “It's not about [Captain Arthur]… 38 minutes ago

JNockles

Jerry Nockles RT @KenWyattMP: Let's celebrate what we have. Let's celebrate our place as Indigenous Australians in Australian society. Let’s celebrat… 49 minutes ago

Kate3015

Kate🦋M© Not when, it's how: Ken Wyatt says Australia Day about truth-telling https://t.co/68EL5s90nr “It's not about [Capta… https://t.co/LDwKnx6jGy 1 hour ago

GoldSuzie

💧💧Suzie Gold Wyatt unmoved by push to change the date https://t.co/O0zYnIsfzd 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.