Rory 👍 #ProMo's PROPAGANDA UNIT HQ RT @knarfnamduh: Why don't you get your people's consensus Ken, instead of spruiking your parties' old white man stuff?? 🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/… 10 minutes ago

Dr. Greg Smith, PhD 🇦🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇩🇪 Australia Day. Some common sense form the Indigenous Affairs Minister @KenWyattMP https://t.co/SUlZbXvRHp https://t.co/RQ45NFQwQk 16 minutes ago

Angus Livingston Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt says Australia Day should be about "truth-telling" and marking the go… https://t.co/xurpsQmm55 19 minutes ago

Alice RT @DrCRowanMP: ⁦@KenWyattMP⁩ is a remarkable leader and elected representative with a clear vision, passion and commitment to ensuring a b… 32 minutes ago

Alice RT @Kate3015: Not when, it's how: Ken Wyatt says Australia Day about truth-telling https://t.co/68EL5s90nr “It's not about [Captain Arthur]… 38 minutes ago

Jerry Nockles RT @KenWyattMP: Let's celebrate what we have. Let's celebrate our place as Indigenous Australians in Australian society. Let’s celebrat… 49 minutes ago

Kate🦋M© Not when, it's how: Ken Wyatt says Australia Day about truth-telling https://t.co/68EL5s90nr “It's not about [Capta… https://t.co/LDwKnx6jGy 1 hour ago