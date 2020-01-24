Global  

Dutch motorbike racer dies 8 days after Dakar Rally crash

Seattle Times Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch motorcycle racer Edwin Straver died eight days after crashing in the Dakar Rally, race organizers said Friday. Straver is the second racer to die as a result of injuries sustained in this year’s edition of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. The 48-year-old Straver suffered serious injuries when he […]
