Dutch motorbike racer dies 8 days after Dakar Rally crash

Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch motorcycle racer Edwin Straver died eight days after crashing in the Dakar Rally, race organizers said Friday. Straver is the second racer to die as a result of injuries sustained in this year’s edition of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. The 48-year-old Straver suffered serious injuries when he […] 👓 View full article

