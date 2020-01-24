Global  

US State Department issues 'Do not travel' advisory for Wuhan, China, amid coronavirus outbreak

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Although the country as a whole maintains its Level 2 advisory (Exercise Increased Caution),  the State Department issued a special warning for Wuhan.
News video: China's novel coronavirus claims first victim in U.S.

China's novel coronavirus claims first victim in U.S. 01:35

 A new virus from the Chinese city of Wuhan has made 440 people sick, at least nine of whom have died, as of Wednesday.

As Coronavirus Spreads Chinese Streets Are Empty [Video]As Coronavirus Spreads Chinese Streets Are Empty

Wuhan City is home to 11 million people, but the streets are empty. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published

20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

The government of China has suspended travel in and out of three cities, including Wuhan.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published


India Issues Travel Advisory in the Wake of Novel Coronavirus Outbreak in China


RIA Nov.

U.S. warns travelers to exercise increased caution in China due to coronavirus

The U.S. State Department on Thursday warned travelers to exercise increased caution in China due to the coronavirus outbreak....
Reuters

