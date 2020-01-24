Global  

Chinese New Year: What does the year of the rat symbolize and more questions answered

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 January 2020
Corresponding with the first new moon of 2020, Chinese New Year – also known as Lunar New Year or Spring Festival – occurs on Saturday.
News video: Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year

 The Kentucky Chinese American Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting Chinese language and cultural education and cross cultural understanding. On January 26th, the annual Chinese New Year celebration will be commemorated. Tune in for more details!

Chinese New Year: Entering the Year of the Rat amid the coronavirus crisis

The Lunar New Year is one of the most important events celebrated by Chinese people worldwide. Here's what the year of the Metal Rat symbolizes — and how the...
Deutsche Welle

Rat’s how we’ll mark Chinese New Year

Rat’s how we’ll mark Chinese New YearThere will be a spectacular parade through the streets of the city centre tomorrow
Daily Record Also reported by •Express and StarPR Newswire Asia

