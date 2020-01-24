6 Killed, Several Injured in Germany Shooting

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Breaking News: One dead in officer-involved shooting The Winnebago County Sheriff's office say one person is dead and several officers are injured Tuesday evening in a shooting. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:42Published 2 days ago Downtown, OTR bars under scrutiny following fatal Thanksgiving shooting Officials are taking a closer look at how these bars operate and how to increase public safety in the area moving forward. "Cameo was real and I was the chair when the Cameo shooting happened, and it.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:30Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Several injured, some presumed dead in shooting in Germany: police Several people were injured and some were presumed dead in a shooting in southwestern Germany on Friday, police said, adding that a suspect was detained.

Reuters 2 hours ago



Several injured, some presumed dead in shooting in Germany: Police Several people were injured and some presumed dead in a shooting in southwestern Germany on Friday, police said, adding that a suspect was detained. The incident...

Zee News 1 hour ago





Tweets about this