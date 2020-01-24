Global  

6 Killed, Several Injured in Germany Shooting

TIME Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
News video: At least six killed in shooting in Germany

At least six killed in shooting in Germany 00:30

 Six people have been killed and several were injured in a shooting in south-western Germany. Rot am See is located about 170 kilometres (105 miles) north west of Munich.

Recent related news from verified sources

Several injured, some presumed dead in shooting in Germany: police

Several people were injured and some were presumed dead in a shooting in southwestern Germany on Friday, police said, adding that a suspect was detained.
Reuters

Several injured, some presumed dead in shooting in Germany: Police

Several people were injured and some presumed dead in a shooting in southwestern Germany on Friday, police said, adding that a suspect was detained. The incident...
Zee News


