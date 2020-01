KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has issued a permit for a cruise ship dock in southeast Alaska, but the dock’s opening date is unclear, agency officials said. The permit was issued Tuesday for the 1,300-foot (400-meter), two-berth cruise ship dock in Ward Cove, about 300 miles (480 kilometers) south of […]

