Naval base in Illinois on lockdown amid search for vehicle

Seattle Times Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
GREAT LAKES, Ill (AP) — Naval Station Great Lakes in northeast Illinois went on lockdown Friday morning after a vehicle passed through an entry without the driver showing credentials, a base spokesman said. The vehicle went in at 7:09 a.m. Friday and the base will remain on lockdown until the vehicle is located, Public Affairs […]
