Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

CAA stir: BSF reports an increase in outflow of Bangladeshi migrants from India

DNA Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
The Gojadanga area of North 24 Parganas district saw a maximum outflow of Bangladeshi migrants.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Substantial increase in outflow of Bangladeshi migrants post CAA enactment: BSF


IndiaTimes

CAA effect? Number of Bangladeshi illegals exiting up, says BSF

The number of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants trying to exit India through the border has “increased substantially”, though it can’t be called an...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.