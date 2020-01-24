Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Warren rolls out council of interfaith advisers

Seattle Times Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Elizabeth Warren on Friday tapped religious leaders from a variety of backgrounds to serve as an interfaith council for her presidential campaign, making her one of several Democratic contenders to invest in outreach to voters of faith. Warren’s new slate of 16 interfaith advisers includes several from the senator’s home state […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sen. Warren in Council Bluffs [Video]Sen. Warren in Council Bluffs

Sen. Warren in Council Bluffs

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 02:35Published

Elizabeth Warren campaigns in Council Bluffs [Video]Elizabeth Warren campaigns in Council Bluffs

The Massachusetts Senator's visit lands just weeks away from the Iowa Caucus

Credit: KETV     Duration: 02:12Published


Tweets about this

ScarletMagdalen

Scarlet🔥 #BigStructuralSnakes 🗽🐉🌹🆘️🏳️‍🌈 RT @CMichaelHuntley: Warren rolls out council of interfaith advisers https://t.co/52aeydc9CO 2 hours ago

summer7570

spring Warren rolls out council of interfaith advisers #SmartNews She just keeps on..swimming..swimming..☺️ https://t.co/Cocq4hAbzF 5 hours ago

holmgren85

Shawn Holmgren Warren Rolls Out Council of Interfaith Advisers https://t.co/hYfdGe9F6u 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.