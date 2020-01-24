Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NZ vs IND: KL Rahul responds to being asked when will Rishabh Pant be selected again for Team India

DNA Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Pant recently lost his spot as India's first-choice wicketkeeper in white-ball cricket to KL Rahul, who has been performing exceptionally on the pitch for the past few months now.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Iyer, Rahul take India to big win in Auckland | Oneindia News

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Iyer, Rahul take India to big win in Auckland | Oneindia News 02:07

 Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul slammed brilliant half-centuries as Team India defeated New Zealand by six wickets and took 1-0 lead at Eden Park in Auckland (January 24). Chasing a target of 204 set by the BlackCaps, the Men In Blue reached home in 19 overs thanks to some blistering batting performances...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

India vs West Indies : Kohli carried on and finished game for us, says KL Rahul [Video]India vs West Indies : Kohli carried on and finished game for us, says KL Rahul

India went 1-0 up in Hyderabad after beating West Indies in the first T-20I match by 209/4. WI lost to India by 6 wickets in 18.4 overs, where Virat Kohli secured 94*, and KL Rahul 62. While addressing..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NZ vs IND: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer's heroics help India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets in Auckland T20I

India will take on New Zealand next in the second T20I on Sunday (January 26). Brief Scores: India 204/4 (KL Rahul 56, Shreyas Iyer 58*, Ish Sodhi 2-36) defeat...
DNA

NZ vs IND: Virat Kohli confirms India's first-choice keeper in white-ball cricket between KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant

Auckland's Eden Park is set to host the first T20 International between India and New Zealand on Friday (January 24) of the five-match series.
DNA


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.