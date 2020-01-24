Global  

Coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China turns city streets to near ghost town

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
The coronavirus outbreak has left Wuhan, China nearly empty.
News video: Wuhan suspends public transport amid virus outbreak

Wuhan suspends public transport amid virus outbreak 01:43

 WUHAN, CHINA — Authorities in the Chinese city of Wuhan have shut down public transport to stop the spread of a new strain of coronavirus. All flight and passenger train services in and out of Wuhan have temporarily been stopped as of Thursday, January 23, BBC News reports. Public buses, subways...

Shanghai Disney Resort to Close Due to Coronavirus [Video]Shanghai Disney Resort to Close Due to Coronavirus

Shanghai Disney Resort to Close Due to Coronavirus Disney's theme park will be closed in China over the Lunar New Year. Shanghai Disney Resort made the announcement on Friday "in response to the..

As Coronavirus Spreads Chinese Streets Are Empty [Video]As Coronavirus Spreads Chinese Streets Are Empty

Wuhan City is home to 11 million people, but the streets are empty. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Life inside ground zero of Wuhan coronavirus outbreak

Life inside ground zero of Wuhan coronavirus outbreakWuhan, China (CNN)The Lunar New Year -- the most important festival in the Chinese calendar -- is just three days away, but in the Chinese city of Wuhan, there...
Senators Weigh In On Coronavirus Threat to U.S. Citizens: ‘Don’t Trust China’

U.S. Senators were briefed Friday morning on the deadly new illness caused by the coronavirus. Chinese cities are being locked down, and a death toll has now...
