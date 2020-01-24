Global  

Labour leadership: Unite endorses Rebecca Long-Bailey

BBC News Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Unite leader Len McCluskey said the shadow business secretary had the "brains and brilliance" for the job.
McCluskey: Unite the Union backs Rebecca Long-Bailey [Video]McCluskey: Unite the Union backs Rebecca Long-Bailey

Len McCluskey has announced that Unite the Union will back Rebecca Long-Bailey in the Labour leadership race. The General Secretary of Unite added that they will strongly support whoever Labour members..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:59Published

Long-Bailey and Nandy arrive at TUC [Video]Long-Bailey and Nandy arrive at TUC

Labour leader candidates Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy arrive at TUC headquarters in London. Unite the Union is set to declare which candidate they will support in the Labour leadership race...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:15Published


Labour leadership: Rebecca Long-Bailey endorsed by Unite union in major campaign boost

Rebecca Long-Bailey's bid to be the next Labour leader has received a much-needed boost with the backing of the powerful Unite trade union.
Independent

AndyPusey

Andy Pusey Labour leadership: Unite endorses Rebecca Long-Bailey Labour to remain in opposition for ever. https://t.co/Mcs42Tq5HT 55 seconds ago

HorshamGardener

Geoff - 🇬🇧 Britain is Back from the Wilderness bye bye labour bye bye. BBC News - Labour leadership: Unite endorses Rebecca Long-Bailey https://t.co/qErsmzuqEc 5 minutes ago

chris_burbidge

Chris Burbidge ⁦⁦@labour⁩ heads to election defeat in 2025 by electing Long-Bailey. Labour leadership: Unite endorses Rebecca Long… https://t.co/VNhrE4OqHl 5 minutes ago

2012_evolution

Evolution 2012 Labour leadership: Unite endorses Rebecca Long-Bailey Unite leader Len McCluskey said the shadow business secretary… https://t.co/Bq5XmyaNq5 6 minutes ago

StalyJason

Jason Tennant 🐝 Ruchard Burgon 🤣🤣🤣🤣 BBC News - Labour leadership: Unite endorses Rebecca Long-Bailey https://t.co/mDI3bt7gp4 8 minutes ago

TrickyDicky1954

Tricky Dicky Awesome. This gets better by the day. BBC News - Labour leadership: Unite endorses Rebecca Long-Bailey https://t.co/O8xAY3eIOv 11 minutes ago

Trialanderror_v

くろ٩(╹⌓╹ )۶' Labour leadership: Unite endorses Rebecca Long-Bailey https://t.co/WI2h0VYRR9 15 minutes ago

djxbazztv

𝑫𝒋𝒙𝒃𝒂𝒛𝒛𝑻𝑽 Labour leadership: Unite endorses Rebecca Long-Bailey https://t.co/cQynsSKpRn https://t.co/hpnoVPgVKG 16 minutes ago

