Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Giants’ Eli Manning retires after 16 seasons, 2 Super Bowls

Seattle Times Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Eli Manning retired from the NFL after 16 seasons just the way he wanted, as a hard-working, career-long New York Giant who did it his way in leading the franchise to two Super Bowls. Saying he had no regrets, the 39-year-old Manning officially ended his career on Friday at a […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published < > Embed
News video: Longtime Giants QB Eli Manning to Retire

Longtime Giants QB Eli Manning to Retire 01:19

 Longtime Giants QB Eli Manning to Retire. The 39-year-old two-time Super Bowl MVP will officially make the announcement on Friday. He steps away from the NFL after 16 seasons and two championships with New York. In his last year, Manning played in only four games, handing the reins to rookie QB...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Eli Manning to announce retirement [Video]Eli Manning to announce retirement

One of the best to ever put on an Ole Miss football uniform, best known for knocking off Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in two Super Bowls, is calling it quits.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Giants' Eli Manning retires after 2 Super Bowls, 16 seasons

Eli Manning, who led the New York Giants to two Super Bowls in a 16-year career that saw him set almost every team passing record, has retired.
CBC.ca

Giants' Eli Manning retires after 16 seasons, 2 Super Bowls

Giants' Eli Manning retires after 16 seasons, 2 Super BowlsNew York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has retired
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

News12HV

News12HV .@Giants #EliManning retires after 16 seasons, 2 Super Bowls https://t.co/8lp94UyPhl 4 minutes ago

The_Citizen

The_Citizen EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Eli Manning retired from the NFL after 16 seasons just the way he wanted, as a hard-wo… https://t.co/nTNyPGdQz7 5 minutes ago

WinnipegNews

Winnipeg Free Press Giants' Eli Manning retires after 16 seasons, 2 Super Bowls https://t.co/r3AIX2RDov 5 minutes ago

News12WC

News12WC .@Giants #EliManning retires after 16 seasons, 2 Super Bowls https://t.co/GcDawRq9JD 5 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Giants' Eli Manning retires after 16 seasons, 2 Super Bowls https://t.co/Akn7IgOLdG 6 minutes ago

wowk13sports

WOWK #13SportsZone Giants’ Eli Manning retires after 16 seasons, 2 Super Bowls https://t.co/WUyWIYR026 7 minutes ago

The_SavageRoom

The Savage Room Eli Manning retires after 16years on the New York @Giants 👋🏽 #TheSavageRoom #Savage https://t.co/PzqkLa7aTb 7 minutes ago

PurplePride

Vikings Football Giants' Eli Manning retires after 16 seasons, 2 Super Bowls https://t.co/cjyNX0xwkA 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.