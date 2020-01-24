Giants’ Eli Manning retires after 16 seasons, 2 Super Bowls
Friday, 24 January 2020 () EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Eli Manning retired from the NFL after 16 seasons just the way he wanted, as a hard-working, career-long New York Giant who did it his way in leading the franchise to two Super Bowls. Saying he had no regrets, the 39-year-old Manning officially ended his career on Friday at a […]
