Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump camp continues to target Sanders, and the senator's camp is OK with that

euronews Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Trump camp continues to target Sanders, and the senator's camp is OK with thatTrump camp continues to target Sanders, and the senator's camp is OK with that
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders Surges to the Top With Biden in Democratic Presidential Bid [Video]Sanders Surges to the Top With Biden in Democratic Presidential Bid

Sanders Surges to the Top With Biden in Democratic Presidential Bid The results of a new CNN poll show the Vermont Senator at the top of the pack of hopefuls. The poll marks the first..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:01Published

Cardi B's Political Bid Backed by Senator Bernie Sanders [Video]Cardi B's Political Bid Backed by Senator Bernie Sanders

Cardi B's Political Bid Backed by Senator Bernie Sanders Cardi revealed on social media last week that she wanted to make a career for herself in politics. She "really loves" the idea of government..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.