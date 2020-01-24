Rapper YG arrested in LA on suspicion of robbery

Terri Mc RT @mgrant76308: Rapper YG -- who is best known for his hit song, "FDT (Fuck Donald Trump)" -- was arrested at his Los Angeles home on Frid… 6 minutes ago Jay [23:5:18:17] RT @BreitbartNews: Rapper YG — who is best known for his hit song, “FDT (Fuck Donald Trump)” — was arrested at his Los Angeles home on Frid… 13 minutes ago d-rock trot Rapper YG arrested on suspicion of robbery days ahead of Grammys performance https://t.co/jLAJhaJV7G via @USATODAY 17 minutes ago Tasha ne' S RT @AP: Rapper YG is arrested at his Los Angeles home on suspicion of robbery just two days before he is scheduled to perform at the Grammy… 33 minutes ago Terri RT @scottst: @RyanAFournier Choirboy shot three times; "fine". https://t.co/6F5eoJerV2 40 minutes ago MTCali70 Hmm, I wonder, was this an Illuminati initiation ritual and he got caught, on purpose? https://t.co/q9OHEmnsnc 1 hour ago Gina Lawriw Rapper YG arrested in California on suspicion of robbery https://t.co/MD2gPRvJKQ via @upi 2 hours ago James Mitchell Ⓥ Rapper YG arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of robbery Compton musician is scheduled to perform at the Grammys o… https://t.co/kKhycSFWM8 2 hours ago