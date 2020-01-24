Global  

Rapper YG arrested in LA on suspicion of robbery

Seattle Times Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper YG was arrested Friday at his Los Angeles home on suspicion of robbery just two days before he is scheduled to perform at the Grammy Awards, officials said. Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies took YG, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, into custody at his Chatsworth home as they served […]
News video: Rapper YG Taken Into Custody On Robbery Charges In Raid At Chatsworth Home

Rapper YG Taken Into Custody On Robbery Charges In Raid At Chatsworth Home 00:50

 Rapper YG was arrested early Friday morning on robbery charges in a police raid at his Chatsworth home.

Rapper YG arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of robbery

Rapper YG was arrested Friday at his Los Angeles home on suspicion of robbery just two days before he is scheduled to perform at the Grammy Awards, officials…
Japan Today

Rapper YG arrested on suspicion of robbery days ahead of Grammys performance

Rapper YG was arrested at his Los Angeles home just days ahead of his scheduled performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.
USATODAY.com


terrimcmilli

Terri Mc RT @mgrant76308: Rapper YG -- who is best known for his hit song, "FDT (Fuck Donald Trump)" -- was arrested at his Los Angeles home on Frid… 6 minutes ago

TheCryptOsorio

Jay [23:5:18:17] RT @BreitbartNews: Rapper YG — who is best known for his hit song, “FDT (Fuck Donald Trump)” — was arrested at his Los Angeles home on Frid… 13 minutes ago

drocktrot

d-rock trot Rapper YG arrested on suspicion of robbery days ahead of Grammys performance https://t.co/jLAJhaJV7G via @USATODAY 17 minutes ago

s_tashane

Tasha ne' S RT @AP: Rapper YG is arrested at his Los Angeles home on suspicion of robbery just two days before he is scheduled to perform at the Grammy… 33 minutes ago

Terri55364130

Terri RT @scottst: @RyanAFournier Choirboy shot three times; "fine". https://t.co/6F5eoJerV2 40 minutes ago

MTCali70

MTCali70 Hmm, I wonder, was this an Illuminati initiation ritual and he got caught, on purpose? https://t.co/q9OHEmnsnc 1 hour ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Rapper YG arrested in California on suspicion of robbery https://t.co/MD2gPRvJKQ via @upi 2 hours ago

MesMitch

James Mitchell Ⓥ Rapper YG arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of robbery Compton musician is scheduled to perform at the Grammys o… https://t.co/kKhycSFWM8 2 hours ago

