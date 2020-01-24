In Paris, Michael Jordan takes questions on many NBA topics
Friday, 24 January 2020 () Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls probably played a role in changing basketball in Europe, when they played in Paris and won a tournament 23 years ago. On Friday, back in Paris, Jordan lauded Europeans for now changing the game in the U.S. Jordan, the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, was peppered with questions at […]
Athletes are finding a new way to express themselves on the field -- hand-painted footwear. For this week's Snapshot New York, CBS2's Steve Overmyer spoke to Michael Jordan, the man behind the custom cleats.