Body recovered from Quebec's Lac Saint-Jean, 4 snowmobilers still missing

CBC.ca Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
The body of one of the five missing snowmobilers that has been missing in Quebec's Lac Saint-Jean region since Tuesday night has been found, provincial police say.
Recent related news from verified sources

Five French tourists missing after deadly Quebec snowmobile accident

A tour guide died and five French tourists were missing after a group of snowmobilers plunged through the ice into the water near Québec's Lac-Saint-Jean...
Reuters Also reported by •CBC.ca

