NYPD officer charged in the death of his 8-year-old son

Friday, 24 January 2020
CENTER MORICHES, N.Y. (AP) — A New York Police Department officer and his fiancee have been charged with murder in the death of the officer’s 8-year-old son, who authorities say was left in a garage overnight in freezing temperatures. Michael Valva, 40, and Angela Pollina, 42, were arrested on second-degree murder charges, Suffolk County police […]
News video: Allegations Of Abuse Surface After 8-Year-Old's Death On Long Island

 An NYPD officer and his fiancee are both facing murder charges in the death of the officer's son, and allegations of abuse in the household are now surfacing; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

