Indiana boy dies after being shot wrestling with dad Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A 4-year-old Indiana boy who was mistakenly shot when his father’s gun fell and discharged while the two were play-wrestling has died, authorities said. Tripp Shaw died from his wounds Thursday at an Indianapolis hospital, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said. The boy’s 36-year-old father had the gun concealed near the […] 👓 View full article

