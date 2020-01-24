Global  

Indiana boy dies after being shot wrestling with dad

Seattle Times Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A 4-year-old Indiana boy who was mistakenly shot when his father’s gun fell and discharged while the two were play-wrestling has died, authorities said. Tripp Shaw died from his wounds Thursday at an Indianapolis hospital, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said. The boy’s 36-year-old father had the gun concealed near the […]
Indiana boy, dad, shot when gun discharges while wrestling

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A 4-year-old Indiana boy is in critical condition Monday after a gun his father had concealed in his clothing discharged while the two...
Seattle Times

