Trump tweets new Space Force logo. 'Star Trek' fans think it looks familiar.

Friday, 24 January 2020
Trump tweets new Space Force logo. 'Star Trek' fans think it looks familiar.
 President Trump unveiled the Space Force logo.

President Donald Trump recently singed the National Defense Authorization Act of 2020, which launches Space Force. Space Force, will be part of the Air Force Department, is the first new military..

"Star Trek" fans may set their phasers to stun after seeing the new Space Force logo.
CBS News

Trump's official unveiling of new Space Force logo is being mocked for looking like a 'Star Trek' rip-off· *President Donald Trump's official unveiling of the US military's Space Force logo was mocked on Twitter for resembling an emblem from a long-running and...
Business Insider

