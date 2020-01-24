Pentagon: 34 US troops suffered brain injuries in Iran's retaliatory strike
Friday, 24 January 2020 () Some 34 American troops suffered serious head injuries during the Iranian missile strike on a US military base in early January. The statement belies initial claims made by US President Trump that no Americans were hurt.
The Pentagon said on Friday that 34 service members had been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury following missile strikes by Iran on a base in Iraq earlier this month, a number higher than the military had previously announced. Gavino Garay has more.
The Pentagon says 34 U.S. service members were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries stemming from an Iranian missile strike on troops in Iraq
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBC.ca •News24 •Chicago S-T
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Mr. 🅰🅱🅱H🅰N RT @HeraldNG: ‘34 US Troops Suffered Brain Injuries Due To Iranian Attack’- Pentagon https://t.co/ucR4yyD6kS https://t.co/bQXI71rMPu 42 seconds ago
ARPIT AMRUTIYA Pentagon: 34 troops suffered brain injuries in Iran strike
January 24, 2020 at 09:29PM https://t.co/Oi6GBk1Kb7 53 seconds ago
Mirza Ghalib RT @nytimes: Breaking News: 34 American troops suffered traumatic brain injuries after Iran's strikes on a U.S. base in Iraq this month, th… 1 minute ago
Malik Achakzai RT @TOIWorld: Pentagon: 34 troops suffered brain injuries in Iran strike https://t.co/3mKOqrPtFZ 1 minute ago
Voltaireの批判精神 RT @TransAwakening: 34 US troops suffered brain injury in Iran’s revenge strike for Soleimani’s killing – Pentagon https://t.co/B0KG9WN747 3 minutes ago