Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Pentagon: 34 US troops suffered brain injuries in Iran's retaliatory strike

Deutsche Welle Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Some 34 American troops suffered serious head injuries during the Iranian missile strike on a US military base in early January. The statement belies initial claims made by US President Trump that no Americans were hurt.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: 34 troops diagnosed with brain injury after Iran strike

34 troops diagnosed with brain injury after Iran strike 01:51

 The Pentagon said on Friday that 34 service members had been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury following missile strikes by Iran on a base in Iraq earlier this month, a number higher than the military had previously announced. Gavino Garay has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

34 U.S. Troops Diagnosed With Brain Injuries After Missile Attack [Video]34 U.S. Troops Diagnosed With Brain Injuries After Missile Attack

The Pentagon's announcement contradicts earlier reports that no troops were injured or killed in the Iranian missile attack at a U.S. base in Iraq.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:09Published

Troops Diagnosed With Brain Injuries After Missile Strike [Video]Troops Diagnosed With Brain Injuries After Missile Strike

The Pentagon announced that 34 U.S. troops have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after the Iranian missile strike.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pentagon: 34 US troops had brain injuries from Iran’s strike

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon said Friday that 34 U.S. troops were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries suffered in this month’s Iranian missile strike...
Seattle Times Also reported by •NYTimes.comNPRNewsyThe AgeCBC.caJapan TodayNews24ReutersIndiaTimesBBC NewsChicago S-TAl Jazeera

34 Americans injured in missile blast at Iraqi base, Pentagon says, tripling earlier estimates

The Pentagon says 34 U.S. service members were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries stemming from an Iranian missile strike on troops in Iraq
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBC.caNews24Chicago S-T

You Might Like


Tweets about this

abbhan86

Mr. 🅰🅱🅱H🅰N RT @HeraldNG: ‘34 US Troops Suffered Brain Injuries Due To Iranian Attack’- Pentagon https://t.co/ucR4yyD6kS https://t.co/bQXI71rMPu 42 seconds ago

arpitamrutiya

ARPIT AMRUTIYA Pentagon: 34 troops suffered brain injuries in Iran strike January 24, 2020 at 09:29PM https://t.co/Oi6GBk1Kb7 53 seconds ago

MirzaGhalib786

Mirza Ghalib RT @nytimes: Breaking News: 34 American troops suffered traumatic brain injuries after Iran's strikes on a U.S. base in Iraq this month, th… 1 minute ago

MalikAchkJourno

Malik Achakzai RT @TOIWorld: Pentagon: 34 troops suffered brain injuries in Iran strike https://t.co/3mKOqrPtFZ 1 minute ago

idee_kenkyu

Voltaireの批判精神 RT @TransAwakening: 34 US troops suffered brain injury in Iran’s revenge strike for Soleimani’s killing – Pentagon https://t.co/B0KG9WN747 3 minutes ago

crabbyier

grumpier RT @209acesheepdog: 🇺🇸🐶SHEEPDOGS🐶🇺🇸 🇺🇸🐶PLZ COMMENT & RT #IFBP 💯% 🐶🇺🇸 🇺🇸🐶 PRAY 4 OUR TROOPS... 34 U.S. Troops Suffered Concussions, Traumati… 3 minutes ago

SimtranAuthor

S. R. Reynolds Pentagon Says 34 U.S. Troops Suffered Brain Injuries From Iranian Missile Strike https://t.co/BGivUYXjnD 4 minutes ago

MdHammadKhan5

Md Hammad Khan RT @AJEnglish: 34 US troops suffered traumatic brain injuries after the Iran strike on a base in Iraq, the Pentagon says https://t.co/wfwaa… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.