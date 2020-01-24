Global  

Student: Response to professor who called police not enough

Seattle Times Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A black student in Indiana is disappointed Ball State University is not acknowledging that a marketing professor discriminated against him when he called the police on him for refusing to change seats in class. Ball State is implementing a corrective plan after professor Shaheen Borna called university police on student Sultan […]
