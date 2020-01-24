Global  

Woman charged with killing kids faced child-welfare scrutiny

Seattle Times Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
PHOENIX (AP) — A woman charged with murder in the deaths of her three young kids in Phoenix was the subject of several home visits by police and child-welfare authorities when she previously lived in Oklahoma, according to police reports. The reports released Friday by police in Prague, Oklahoma, say a relative was given custody […]
