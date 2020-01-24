Spandexgivesmethecreeps RT @HeidiNBC: Pompeo berated, cursed at NPR reporter over Ukraine questions, she says, including the F-word. https://t.co/bPfA2pulGV via @… 6 seconds ago sick and tired of being sick and tired RT @mitchellreports: Pompeo berated, cursed at NPR reporter over Ukraine questions, she says https://t.co/5Z7CKcvH8d 17 seconds ago Andrea Kornblau RT @NBCPolitics: NEW: NPR host Mary Louise Kelly says that after an interview with Sec. Pompeo, she was asked to go to another room, where… 19 seconds ago 45 Lies NEW: NPR host Mary Louise Kelly says that after an interview with Sec. Pompeo, she was asked to go to another room,… https://t.co/33zvOPqbLq 28 seconds ago TexasRose52 he cannot stand the heat. he knows he was in the wrong on letting his own employee be under attack. @SecPompeo i… https://t.co/pzELDVmyQf 29 seconds ago Jac Sas RT @MSNBC: "He was not happy to have been questioned about Ukraine, he asked, 'Do you think Americans care about Ukraine?' He used the F wo… 39 seconds ago