Pompeo berated, cursed at NPR reporter over Ukraine questions, she says

euronews Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Pompeo berated, cursed at NPR reporter over Ukraine questions, she says
Pompeo Roundly Criticized for Shouting at NPR Host Over Ukraine Questions: ‘This Is Nuts’

A number of NPR colleagues came to Kelly's defense, and Pompeo received a great deal of criticism for his angry response.
Mediaite

After interview, Pompeo cursed at reporter, yelled: 'Do you think Americans care about Ukraine?'

Sec. Pompeo unloaded on NPR host Mary Louise Kelly after an interview in which she questioned him about Ukraine and other hot-button issues, NPR said.
USATODAY.com


