Judge OKs classified information status in terrorism case

Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A judge in Arkansas has allowed a U.S. government official to help guard against the release of classified information during the upcoming terrorism trial of a Yemeni citizen accused of providing material support to al-Qaida. U.S. District Judge Susan Webber Wright on Thursday granted the Justice Department’s motion to allow […] 👓 View full article

