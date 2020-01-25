Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Fiat Chrysler denies union bribery allegations in GM lawsuit

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is moving to dismiss a racketeering lawsuit filed by rival General Motors, denying allegations that it bribed union officials to impose higher labor costs on GM. In papers filed Friday with the federal court in Detroit, FCA argued that GM’s lawsuit is not based on facts. It also argued that […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fiat Chrysler Reaches Four Year Deal With UAW [Video]Fiat Chrysler Reaches Four Year Deal With UAW

The UAW says Fiat Chrysler has approved a new four contract with the company.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:21Published

Britt McHenry Sues Fox News Over Alleged Sexual Harassment [Video]Britt McHenry Sues Fox News Over Alleged Sexual Harassment

Britt McHenry Sues Fox News Over Alleged Sexual Harassment. The Fox News commentator wants a jury trial for being allegedly sexually harassed by her co-host, George Murdoch. McHenry and Murdoch, known..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles asks judge to dismiss General Motors racketeering lawsuit

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles wants a judge to dismiss a lawsuit General Motors filed against the company last year claiming FCA corrupted contract talks.
USATODAY.com

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Investors (FCAU)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Investors (FCAU)LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)---- $FCAU #classaction--The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors...
Business Wire


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.