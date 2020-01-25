China virus death toll rises to 41, more than 1,000 infected
Saturday, 25 January 2020 () China confirmed another 15 deaths in the province at the center of the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has now infected more than 1,000 people globally, highlighting the challenges for health authorities around the world working to prevent a global pandemic.
Reuters is reporting that China has said 41 people have now died from a new coronavirus. The Coronavirus from Wuhan, China has now infected more than 1,300 people globally. Health authorities around the world are scrambling to prevent a global pandemic. The total number of confirmed cases in China...
China has confirmed 1,287 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus.
This number is accurate as of Jan. 24, according to reports at Reuters.
The death toll from the virus has risen to 41, a..
Health officials in Chicago and at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday confirmed the second U.S. case of the new coronavirus from China in a Chicago woman, and said as many as..
The death toll from a new flu-like coronavirus in China rose to nine on Wednesday with 440 confirmed cases, Chinese health officials said as authorities stepped... Reuters Also reported by •Terra Daily •Independent •CBS News •BBC News
Many celebrations to mark one of China's most important holidays, and the Year of the Rat, have been called off as the virus death toll mounts. Fear and travel... Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Independent •Reuters •BBC News