China virus death toll rises to 41, more than 1,000 infected

Reuters Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
China confirmed another 15 deaths in the province at the center of the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has now infected more than 1,000 people globally, highlighting the challenges for health authorities around the world working to prevent a global pandemic.
News video: China Virus Infected And Death Toll Grows

China Virus Infected And Death Toll Grows 00:33

 Reuters is reporting that China has said 41 people have now died from a new coronavirus. The Coronavirus from Wuhan, China has now infected more than 1,300 people globally. Health authorities around the world are scrambling to prevent a global pandemic. The total number of confirmed cases in China...

Recent related videos from verified sources

China Confirms 1,287 Coronavirus Cases [Video]China Confirms 1,287 Coronavirus Cases

China has confirmed 1,287 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus. This number is accurate as of Jan. 24, according to reports at Reuters. The death toll from the virus has risen to 41, a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Health officials confirm second U.S. case of coronavirus [Video]Health officials confirm second U.S. case of coronavirus

Health officials in Chicago and at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday confirmed the second U.S. case of the new coronavirus from China in a Chicago woman, and said as many as..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China virus death toll rises to nine as pandemic fears mount

The death toll from a new flu-like coronavirus in China rose to nine on Wednesday with 440 confirmed cases, Chinese health officials said as authorities stepped...
Reuters Also reported by •Terra DailyIndependentCBS NewsBBC News

China: Coronavirus fears puts damper on Lunar New Year

Many celebrations to mark one of China's most important holidays, and the Year of the Rat, have been called off as the virus death toll mounts. Fear and travel...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •IndependentReutersBBC News

