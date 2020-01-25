Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

AP Source: Warriors close to trading Cauley-Stein to Dallas

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors were working Friday to finalize a trade to send center Willie Cauley-Stein to the Dallas Mavericks for a second-round draft pick this summer. A person with direct knowledge of the trade discussions confirmed the swap of Cauley-Stein was in the works and anticipated it to be complete […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

AP Source: Warriors close to trading Cauley-Stein to Dallas

AP Source: Warriors close to trading Cauley-Stein to DallasAP Source: Warriors close to trading Cauley-Stein to Dallas
FOX Sports

Sources: Warriors to trade Cauley-Stein to Mavs

Willie Cauley-Stein, 26, provides the Mavericks with a backup big to replace Dwight Powell, who suffered a ruptured right Achilles on Tuesday.
ESPN

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NBANewsNow247

NBA News Now AP Source: Warriors close to trading Cauley-Stein to Dallas - National Basketball Association News -… https://t.co/CjcU2ssx0D 16 minutes ago

23ABCNews

23ABC News The Golden State @Warriors were working to finalize a trade that sends center Willie Cauley-Stein to the Dallas Mav… https://t.co/Bf3B9cMg79 21 minutes ago

KennyWadeMusic

Kenny Wade AP Source: Warriors close to trading Cauley-Stein to Dallas https://t.co/jSF4oaryIU https://t.co/e10RdP5Xsm https://t.co/1PHGB1jB2m 24 minutes ago

aDFWTaxiCab

Dallas Taxi Cab "AP Source: Warriors Close to Trading Cauley-Stein to Dallas" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/w6BIUwP790 30 minutes ago

Local4Sports

Local 4 Sports AP Source: Warriors close to trading Cauley-Stein to Dallas https://t.co/f0GJ0HaDgC 31 minutes ago

ratemytopics

Dawn Hargrove AP Source: Warriors close to trading Cauley-Stein to Dallas https://t.co/dZpm73nXI1 https://t.co/rPW0DMtwM1 38 minutes ago

wowk13sports

WOWK #13SportsZone AP Source: Warriors close to trading Cauley-Stein to Dallas https://t.co/02an40eITn 40 minutes ago

DistinctAthlete

Distinct Athlete AP Source: Warriors close to trading Cauley-Stein to Dallas https://t.co/wgiRHwsNYB 44 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.