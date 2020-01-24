Global  

Trump unveils new Space Force logo, draws comparisons to 'Star Trek' Starfleet Command

Friday, 24 January 2020
"Star Trek" fans are wondering where the inspiration for the newly unveiled Space Force logo came from. Trump revealed the image on Friday.
News video: Internet Mocks Trump Space Force Logo For Being Eerily Similar To Star Trek's

Internet Mocks Trump Space Force Logo For Being Eerily Similar To Star Trek's 00:40

 President Trump unveiled the Space Force logo.

Credit: Geo Beats

Credit: Wochit


