Royals star Pérez becomes US Citizen at team’s fan event

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Already a World Series MVP, six-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove catcher, Salvador Pérez became something else when he stepped onto the main stage at the Kansas City Royals’ annual FanFest: a U.S. citizen. Pérez took his oath of citizenship on Friday, the completion of a five-year process that he […]
Royals star Pérez becomes US Citizen at team's fan event

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Pérez took the oath of U.S. citizenship during the team's annual FanFest on Friday
FOX Sports

Royals star catcher Salvador Perez to become US citizen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Royals star catcher Salvador Perez is about to become a U.S. citizen. Perez passed his citizenship exam earlier this month...
Seattle Times


