Content moderators review hundreds of disturbing images each day for social media sites.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Rivmark Facebook and YouTube moderators sign PTSD disclosure Content moderators review hundreds of disturbing images each d… https://t.co/WBST1s6KFa 30 seconds ago J🌈 RT @thehindubiz: #Mentalhealth issues and PTSD have been on the rise among content moderators https://t.co/YWpQcpgapi 11 minutes ago Yuv News Facebook, YouTube content moderators asked to sign PTSD forms - https://t.co/XbtHkm0sIO https://t.co/1oEfQMzhPa 20 minutes ago The Hindu Business #Mentalhealth issues and PTSD have been on the rise among content moderators https://t.co/YWpQcpgapi 27 minutes ago Dr. Verena Roberts Facebook and YouTube moderators sign PTSD disclosure #EdTechEthics https://t.co/q98gV8q97n 27 minutes ago Newsd Facebook, YouTube content moderators asked to sign PTSD forms https://t.co/s1bO0fMK55 32 minutes ago jpeMEDIA Facebook and YouTube moderators sign PTSD disclosure https://t.co/AbJjTRS84A https://t.co/optoxfANmA 33 minutes ago worldnewshill Facebook and YouTube moderators sign PTSD disclosure https://t.co/PlfxQtQBro https://t.co/aWbCwIwMSO 35 minutes ago