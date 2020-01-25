Global  

China reports over 1,280 virus cases, death toll at 41

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — China’s National Health Commission has reported the number of people infected with a new virus has risen to 1,287 with 41 deaths. The commission said Saturday the latest tally comes from 29 provinces across China, including 237 patients in serious condition. All 41 deaths have been in China, including 39 in Hubei […]
News video: China Virus Infected And Death Toll Grows

China Virus Infected And Death Toll Grows 00:33

 Reuters is reporting that China has said 41 people have now died from a new coronavirus. The Coronavirus from Wuhan, China has now infected more than 1,300 people globally. Health authorities around the world are scrambling to prevent a global pandemic. The total number of confirmed cases in China...

China Confirms 1,287 Coronavirus Cases [Video]China Confirms 1,287 Coronavirus Cases

China has confirmed 1,287 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus. This number is accurate as of Jan. 24, according to reports at Reuters. The death toll from the virus has risen to 41, a..

What do we know about the new form of coronavirus? [Video]What do we know about the new form of coronavirus?

What do we know so far about the new form of coronavirus? Having originated from Wuhan in China, the virus has killed 26 so far and has cases confirmed in France and the US.

China reports over 1,280 virus cases, death toll 41

China reported Saturday a jump in the number of people infected with a new virus to 1,287 with 41 deaths, as it expanded its lockdown to an unprecedented 36...
Outbreak from new virus rises to 440 in China, with 9 dead

BEIJING (AP) — China said Wednesday that the number of cases of a new virus has risen to 440 and the death toll has risen to 9. Deputy Director of the National...
