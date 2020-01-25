China reports over 1,280 virus cases, death toll at 41
Saturday, 25 January 2020 () BEIJING (AP) — China’s National Health Commission has reported the number of people infected with a new virus has risen to 1,287 with 41 deaths. The commission said Saturday the latest tally comes from 29 provinces across China, including 237 patients in serious condition. All 41 deaths have been in China, including 39 in Hubei […]
Reuters is reporting that China has said 41 people have now died from a new coronavirus. The Coronavirus from Wuhan, China has now infected more than 1,300 people globally. Health authorities around the world are scrambling to prevent a global pandemic. The total number of confirmed cases in China...
China has confirmed 1,287 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus.
This number is accurate as of Jan. 24, according to reports at Reuters.
The death toll from the virus has risen to 41, a..
