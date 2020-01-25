Global  

Ryan Palmer cards 62 to take two-shot lead at Farmers Insurance Open

BBC News Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Ryan Palmer leads the Farmers Insurance Open by two shots after a 62 at Torrey Pines.
News video: Fans flock to Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines for a glimpse of Tiger Woods

Fans flock to Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines for a glimpse of Tiger Woods 01:35

 Crowds of people arrived at the famed Torrey Pines Golf Course to see golf star Tiger Woods in action as he prepares for this week’s Farmers Insurance Open.

2020 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines kicks off [Video]2020 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines kicks off

Local golfers Xander Schauffele and Phil Mickelson will be among the star-studded field as the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open begins Thursday.

2020 Farmer's Insurance Open Preview [Video]2020 Farmer's Insurance Open Preview

CBS Sports opens its 2020 golf season coverage this Saturday & Sunday with the third and fourth rounds of the Farmer's Insurance Open held at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Katie Johnston reports.

Ryan Palmer storms to Farmers Insurance Open lead after phenomenal 2nd round

Ryan Palmer had a round as magnificent as the weather at Torrey Pines, making 11 birdies for a 10-under 62 on the North Course to build a two-shot lead over...
CBC.ca

Palmer with 62 takes 2-shot lead at Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ryan Palmer had a round as magnificent as the weather at Torrey Pines, making 11 birdies for a 10-under 62 on the North Course to build a...
Seattle Times

