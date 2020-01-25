The Latest: Kerber advances to 4th round at Australian Open
Saturday, 25 January 2020 () MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local): 1:20 p.m. Three-time major champion Angelique Kerber has advanced to the fourth round at the Australian Open with a 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-3 win over Camila Giorgi to continue her career winning streak over the Italian player. Kerber has beaten Giorgi all […]
Serena Williams is using her nails to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. On January 22, Williams advanced to the third round of the Australian Open. During her match in the second round,..
Melbourne - World No 1 Rafael Nadal will take on Bolivian Hugo Dellien in the Australian Open first round next week while Serena Williams faces Anastasia... WorldNews Also reported by •Sify •Denver Post