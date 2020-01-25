Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Celtics erase big 1st-half deficit, rally past Magic 109-98

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kemba Walker scored 37 points and Gordon Hayward added 22 to help the Boston Celtics rally from a 16-point first-half deficit and defeat the Orlando Magic 109-98 on Friday night. Daniel Theis added 16 points as the Celtics won their third straight game. Evan Fournier led Orlando with 30 points, but […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Celtics erase big 1st-half deficit, rally past Magic 109-98

Celtics erase big 1st-half deficit, rally past Magic 109-98Celtics erase big 1st-half deficit, rally past Magic 109-98
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.