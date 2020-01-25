Celtics erase big 1st-half deficit, rally past Magic 109-98

Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kemba Walker scored 37 points and Gordon Hayward added 22 to help the Boston Celtics rally from a 16-point first-half deficit and defeat the Orlando Magic 109-98 on Friday night. Daniel Theis added 16 points as the Celtics won their third straight game. Evan Fournier led Orlando with 30 points, but […] 👓 View full article

