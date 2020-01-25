Global  

Shanghai shuts down all cinemas during Lunar New Year holidays: local paper

Reuters Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Shanghai has shut down all cinemas during the Lunar New Year holidays, which last until Jan. 30, the Liberation Daily said on its online channel.
News video: Wuhan suspends public transport amid virus outbreak

Wuhan suspends public transport amid virus outbreak 01:43

 WUHAN, CHINA — Authorities in the Chinese city of Wuhan have shut down public transport to stop the spread of a new strain of coronavirus. All flight and passenger train services in and out of Wuhan have temporarily been stopped as of Thursday, January 23, BBC News reports. Public buses, subways...

Cases of new viral pneumonia in China surpass 200

BEIJING (AP) — China reported a sharp rise in the number of people infected with a new coronavirus on Monday, including the first cases in the capital. The...
Asia gold demand tepid as holidays, virus threat choke activity

Physical gold demand was subdued in major Asian hubs this week on account of the Lunar New Year holidays, with growing fears the coronavirus outbreak in China...
